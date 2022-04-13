Sarina Rowley Roth, award-winning artist and owner of Never the Rock Photography, recently presented an international photography exhibit at The 1904. Her images featured a variety of media including canvas, acrylic and metal prints with scenes from Africa, Italy, the Galápagos Islands and more. The exhibit was open March 23-30. The showing and meet and greet with the artist was open free of charge to the public and private small groups were also welcomed.
Roth grew up in a small town in South Carolina and moved to Atlanta at the age of 18 where she began her career in marketing and advertising. After 13 years she retired from advertising beginning her new career as a master gardener. As a fun job she enjoyed working as a manager at Outdoor Environments.
“I love flowers, plants and the outdoors,” said Roth. “This is when I got a good camera and got serious about capturing all the diverse flowers and plants and seeing how beautiful they were. When you do landscaping you start to notice contrasts of color and leaf shapes and size. You start to look at nature a little bit differently. As with photography landscaping is also an art form.”
Although her love of the beauty of nature and watching her landscaping arrangements come together inspired her next career as a professional photographer, she believes photography was imprinted on her at a much earlier time in her life.
“While growing up my family and I would take annual trips to Marlton, New Jersey to visit my grandparents. After my grandfather retired from the Marine Corps, he traveled to many parts of the world with my grandmother. He would share on slide-show presentations his photographs of their travels after each of their epic trips,” she said. “I believe this contributed to my love of photography as I started seeing through his eye how the camera can capture certain angles.”
In 2001 Roth moved to Braselton and in 2005, she opened Never the Rock Photography with a desire to give God the glory for His creation as she shared the beauty of the world around us. Her principal is that all her gifts, passions and talents were given to her as a gift from God and should be used to glorify Him as well as serve, support and love others.
“While studying the scriptures, I came across a meaningful story in the Book of Luke, chapter 19. As Jesus was riding a colt through Jerusalem, the whole crowd of disciples began joyfully praising God with loud voices, and some of the Pharisees shouted for Him to rebuke His disciples for being so loud. Jesus answered them by saying, ‘If these were silent, the rocks would cry out in their place.’
This verse prompted Roth to name her company “Never the Rock Photography” with the tagline, “May the rocks never cry out in my place.”
Roth’s business has evolved quickly over the past 17 years. She started by offering a line of blank note cards with scenes from nature and soon began to receive calls from the community for family and pet portraits. Since she has been serving families, businesses, corporations, authors, real estate professionals, musicians, actors, celebrities and political figures. She has worked for many magazines and has published 33 magazine covers and well over 150 feature photographs. She has won multiple awards and has been recognized internationally for her photography. Some of her images have been recognized by Africa Geographic, Natural National Geographic Photo of the Day, Women in Photography Only and WWF and Natural Habitat Adventures. She has two images registered with the Library of Congress and another has been admitted into the Cornell Lab of Ornithology library.
In 2016, she and her husband Michael were in a motorcycle accident leaving her wrist injured and affecting her ability to do several things she loves…most significantly, using her camera and playing the guitar. After two surgeries and several years of therapy and recovery, she is finally back to doing what she loves, despite limitations. Roth mentioned that she enjoys working with magazines and on commissioned work as she can take breaks in between shots to relax her wrist.
In 2019, the self-taught photographer began her next venture, hosting bespoke international photography guided tours to locations such as Africa, the Galápagos Islands, Belize, Portugal, Bolivia and Iceland, with plans to add many more locations to the list. On each of her customized trips, Roth makes sure to keep her groups small with only six to seven guests in order to accommodate everyone’s needs and interests and to be sure to give her equal 101 assistance to everyone.
“The goal is to make the trips relaxing and fun,” she said. “Everyone has a different skill level, a different goal and different equipment, whether that be an iPad, cell phone, point and shoot or a professional camera.”
With a pause on travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Roth is currently scheduling exhibitions and private showings, offering public-speaking engagements and providing private or group photography clinics and classes for all ages and skill levels.
“I am so blessed to be doing what I love, and I’m so grateful for the opportunities given to me by the Lord. I pray each day that I will glorify Him in my work, with my business and in every part of my life,” said Roth.
To follow Roth’s work as well as watch her photographic destination videos on YouTube, search for “Never the Rock Photography.”
Custom prints and gifts of nearly all her work can also be created from the images on her website galleries, Facebook and YouTube videos. To request a print of a YouTube video image send her an email with a timestamp of that specific image.
“Only a select few are limited editions,” said Roth.
For more information and to follow Roth’s work on social media visit, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn. Her website is www.nevertherock.com. For inquiries and orders send an email to sarina@nevertherock.com.
