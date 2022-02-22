A tenant of Braselton’s 1904 building is reaching out to help one of its business neighbors.
Flourish Taproom will host a benefit bingo night for John and Tracey Carden, who own Carden Records, on Tuesday, March 1 at 6:30 p.m. Both businesses are housed in the 1904 space.
According to a Facebook post by Flourish Taproom, Tracey was diagnosed with Stage IV metastatic breast cancer with ovarian, lymph node and bone inclusion in 2019.
The benefit bingo night will help cover the Carden’s expenses.
Flourish Taproom owner Mike Martin said he wanted to extend a helping hand to a family he’s grown to know.
“That’s kind of what we like to do anyway, but because we’re seeing their story play out first hand, it’s somebody that our heart went out to and wanted to try to get involved and help as much as we can,” Martin said.
Bingo cards will cost $5 each with no limit on card purchases. Multiple rounds will be played for prizes donated by local businesses. One hundred percent of proceeds will go to the Carden Family.
The Cardens, who have two sons, will attend the event, according to Martin.
Martin said he’s received “good community response” to the bingo night so far through social media.
“We think we’re going to have a ton of people to show up to help this family,” he said. “A lot of people having gone through their story with them, this is somebody who is a local mom who’s really having a tough go of it. She’s got a lot of the community that’s supporting her already.”
Martin said while the goal is to raise money, the main purpose of Flourish’s bingo night is to show the Cardens support.
“We want them to know that there are people in their community who really see what they’re going through, we see that they’re struggling, and we want to spend a night just encouraging them,” he said.
Flourish Taproom is located at 9924 Davis St Suite 1 in Braselton.
