Friends of the Braselton-West Jackson Library have set this fall’s book sale for October 17, 18 and 19.
The sale is set for the library’s porch on Thursday (9:45 a.m.-7 p.m.), Friday (9:45 a.m.-5:30 p.m.) and Saturday (9:45 a.m.-3 p.m.). Books for all ages – preschool to retirees – will be for sale at discounts.
The sale is a primary fundraiser for the "Friends" of the library, who volunteer to enhance the library’s resources and offerings to the community.
For more information about the sale on Brassie Lane in the town’s historic downtown, call 706-654-1992.
