Buy Local Braselton helped Bailey Bowen’s State Farm insurance agency with its first anniversary celebration.
“I’ve worked for State Farm for six years and celebrate our first anniversary as an agent-owner here in Braselton," Owner Bailey Bowen said. "I’m passionate about supporting small businesses like mine.”
Located at 6342 Grand Hickory Drive, Suite 202, the agency offers an array of insurance coverage – auto, life, home, renters, boats.
“I chose Braselton because I could see the vision for the future and the community involvement. My thanks to Buy Local Braselton for bringing attention to all our businesses here,” Bowen said.
Named in the top 100 State Farm agents in the southeast, Bowen may be reached at 770-868-8118 or www.baileyboweninsurance.com .
