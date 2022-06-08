The Town of Braselton will host its Independence Day celebration July 4 from 5-10 p.m.
The annual parade will begin at 6 p.m. and travel through downtown along Hwy. 53.
Food trucks will be located on the town green, along with live music. Fireworks will begin just after dark and can be seen from several locations throughout downtown, according to organizers.
Follow the Town of Braselton on Facebook for event details and updates.
