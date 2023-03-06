The spring Braselton Antique and Artisan Festival is scheduled for April 21-23 in downtown Braselton on Harrison St.
The event will feature over 350 vendors (including 12 food vendors), live music and drink tents.
Admission, parking and shuttle are free.
For more information, visit www.vintagemarkets.net or call 706-824-7204.
