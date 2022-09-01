The fall Braselton Antique and Artisan Festival is set for Oct. 21-23 in downtown Braselton at 115 Harrison St.
The event will run from noon to 6 p.m. on Oct. 21, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 22 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 23.
Admission and parking is free. The event will include food trucks and vendors showcasing local artwork, antiques, rustics, primitives, collectibles, jewelry, pottery, home decor and furniture.
