The Braselton Downtown Development Authority plans its Toast to Braselton on May 6 from 6-9 p.m. The dinner and auction fundraising event will be held at the Driving Club at Road Atlanta.
This year’s event is themed Racing to the Future.
“Join us in the driver's seat as we shift gears and take our annual fundraiser to a new destination. The Driving Club at Road Atlanta,” DDA leaders said. “There will be cool cars and views of the race track. Buckle up! It's gonna be a fun night!”
Tickets include buffet dinner, wine and beer, entertainment, silent auction and live auction.
To purchase a table for 10 or learn about sponsorship opportunities, contact Amy Pinnell at apinnell@braselton.net or call 706-684-0369.
Proceeds benefit the Downtown Development Authority and Braselton Main Street program.
Donations can also be made by contacting Pinnell at apinnell@braselton.net or by calling 706-684-0369.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.