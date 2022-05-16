The Braselton Farmers Market will move to a weekly summer schedule starting in June, convening each Friday in June and July and the first three Fridays of August.
Each market runs from 4-7 p.m. at 9924 Davis St. adjacent to the Braselton Town Green.
The market will return to a monthly schedule on third Friday of each month from September through November. There is no market scheduled for December.
The next market is scheduled for Friday, May 20, from 4-7 p.m.
