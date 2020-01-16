Braselton’s farmers market will offer a variety of winter fares for customers on Friday, Jan. 17. The market runs from 4-6 p.m.
Vegetables, beef and pork, green onions, turnip greens and mushrooms will be offered by local farmers and growers in addition to scrumptious baked goods, granola and treats for dogs.
The market is staged on the patio of the Braselton Brothers Store at 9924 Davis St. in the town’s historic downtown with free parking in the parking deck.
Updates will be posted on the Braselton Farmers Market on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.