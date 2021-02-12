Braselton’s next farmers market is set for Friday, Feb. 19, from 4-6 p.m. on the outdoor patio of the Braselton Brothers Store.
Twenty farmers, bakers and makers, offering a wide variety of locally-grown seasonal produce, farm-grown eggs, farm-raised meats, pasta meal kits, baked goods, empanadas, European treats, gluten-free items, granola, jams, dry mixes, caramel corn, coffee, elderberry syrup, summer sausage, beef jerky and dog treats.
“We were especially pleased with our January market, so we’re looking forward to another
success. Winter markets are subject to suitable weather, so we encourage all to follow the Braselton Farmers Market Facebook page for updates and trends,” says market manager Peg Sheffield.
Free parking is available in the town’s parking deck.
The market will be staged at 9924 Davis St. in the historic downtown. Masks are encouraged for all.
