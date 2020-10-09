Downton Braselton’s fall farmers market series continues Friday, October 16, from 4-7 p.m.
Farmers, bakers and makers will offer an array of goods for families and friends.
Staged on the patio of the Braselton Brothers Store at 9924 Davis Street in downtown Braselton, the monthly market features farm-raised meats, local honey, prepared foods, breads and baked goods, small-batch canned goods, roasted coffees and plants.
Presley’s Farm and Garden offers beef and pork products as well as collard greens. Roberts Family Blueberry Farm presents squash, lettuce and berries. And Struggleville Acres Farm has seasonal vegetables for market patrons.
Free parking is available at the town’s parking deck.
For updates, follow Braselton Farmers Market on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.