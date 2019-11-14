Braselton's upcoming farmers market will have some options for those planning for Thanksgiving or holiday family gatherings.
On Friday, November 15 at 4 p.m., shoppers can expect some fresh items for holiday meals, including collards, turnip or mustard greens, sweet potatoes, apples and more. Market vendors will also have free-range eggs, farm-raised beef and pork, homemade baked goods, honey, jams and jellies, teas and coffees and for our four-legged friends, natural dog biscuits.
This month’s market is staged on the patio of the Braselton Brothers store adjacent to Town Green from 4-6 p.m.
Free parking is available in the town’s parking deck.
For more information, follow Braselton Farmers Market on Facebook or visit www.downtownbraselton.com.
