Braselton’s monthly farmers market will host more than 20 vendors on Friday, May 21, on the patio of the Braselton Brothers Store. The farmers market will be open from 4-7 p.m.
“Local farmers, bakers, makers and growers will showcase just-picked or just-prepared goods,” says market manager Peg Sheffield. “The weather has been very good for a late spring harvest.”
Featured items include produce, farm-raised meet, fresh eggs, honey, assorted baked goods, pasta meal kits, empanadas, gluten-free items, granola, dry mixes, caramel corn, coffee, elderberry syrup, live plants and natural dog treats.
Free parking is available adjacent to the market at 9924 Davis Street in the town’s historic downtown.
For updates, follow Braselton Farmers Market on Facebook.
