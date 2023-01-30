The Braselton-West Jackson Friends of the Library and The Inside Story Bookstore and Cafe are hosting New York Times bestselling author John Cribb at the bookstore on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m.
Cobb, whose novels include the acclaimed Old Abe, will discuss his newest historical fiction, The Rail Splitter.
“The Rail Splitter tells the story of Abraham Lincoln’s remarkable journey from a log cabin to the threshold of the White House — a journey that makes him one of America’s most beloved heroes,” according to a description of the book.
The Inside Story Bookstore and Cafe is located at 55 Freedom Pkwy. 109 in Hoschton.
