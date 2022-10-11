The Town of Braselton will host its Hallow PathParade at golf cart trunk n’ treat part on Oct. 29. The parade begins at 10 a.m. where it will leave Ace Hardware on Hwy. 211. The route ends at Primrose School of Braselton parking lot where the party will be held.
Decorated golf carts and costumes are encouraged, according to organizers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.