The Town of Braselton will host its annual Independence Day celebration Tuesday, July 4, downtown with a patriotic parade, festival and fireworks show.
The festival includes a concert on the town green, kid-friendly activities, food trucks, dining and shopping.
The parade begins at Free Chapel Braselton at 6 p.m. and will continue through downtown on Hwy. 53 and Harrison Street. Fireworks begin at dark.
The schedule is as follows:
•5-9:30 p.m., Food trucks, live music and activities on the town green.
•6 p.m., Patriotic parade on Hwy. 53 from Free Chapel through downtown
•Fireworks at dark (beginning between 9-9:30 p.m.)
•Soul Purpose Band, 6:30 p.m.
•5-9 p.m., parking shuttle to Free Chapel Braselton and West Jackson Elementary School (shuttle service ends before fireworks).
