The Town of Braselton will host ArtRageous, a juried art festival and live paint project downtown on the town green, on Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event will feature 40-50 artists from various mediums. Booth space is still available, but is limited. Entertainment will include live painting, live music, and food trucks.
The festival will feature ArtSquared, a live paint project with up to 12 artists each commissioned to paint 1 side of an eight-foot cube. Painters may submit up to three designs for consideration. There is no fee to submit and the deadline has been extended to Aug. 26.
ArtSquared is inspired by Cubed, a Pensacola Museum of Art live painting event.
Businesses sponsoring a painter will have business name will be displayed at the top of a completed painted design. After the event, the painted cubes will be moved and on display for at least one year at various locations downtown.
