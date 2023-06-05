The Town of Braselton offers free, family-friendly movies this summer on the town green at 9924 Davis St.
The remaining movie dates are July 15 and Aug. 12. Movie titles will be posted on the town's Facebook page closer to the event dates.
Updated: June 5, 2023 @ 4:49 pm
Free parking is available across the street in the Braselton Parking Deck.
Concessions will be available starting at 7 p.m. Some downtown restaurants will offer to-go dinners and beverages.
For more information, contact Sarah Copeland at scopeland@braselton.net
