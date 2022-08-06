The Town of Braselton will host free concerts on the Town Green on Aug. 20 and Sept. 17 form 7-10 p.m.
Good Measure will play Aug. 20 and the Ivan Duke Band will take the stage on Sept. 17.
Good Measure specializes in classic rock hits from artists like the Eagles, Journey, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Bob Seger, Tom Petty, Grand Funk Railroad and the Doobie Brothers.
Ivan Duke has been performing on stage since the age of ten, having played with artists such as Bob Burns from Lynyrd Skynyrd, Mark Wills, Jack Green, Narvel Felts and Bertie Higgins. He has also opened shows for Travis Tritt, Mark Chesnut and Brooks and Dunn.
Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Tents, large umbrellas or any other structure that may block others views are not permitted on the Town Green.
Food is allowed on the Town Green, and concessions will be available for purchase from the concessions building next to the green. Some downtown restaurants will offer to-go dinners.
Coolers are welcome, but no outside alcohol is allowed. Concert goers can purchase to-go adult beverages from downtown restaurants.
Leashed dogs are allowed on the Town Green.
Follow Explore Braselton's Facebook page, @ExploreBraselton, for updates.
