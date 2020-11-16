Braselton's upcoming farmers market will offer a seasonal variety of goods with a focus on family gatherings for the holidays.
The market will be open Friday, Nov. 20, from 4-6 p.m. on the patio of the Braselton Brothers Store at 9924 Davis St..
This month’s market will feature plenty of freshly harvested produce, meats and homemade food items.
Presley’s Farm and Garden brings collard greens and cauliflower with beef and pork products. The Roberts Family Farm will feature turnips, collards, squash, sweet potatoes, lettuce, free-range brown eggs and honey. Struggleville Acres Farm will offer sweet potatoes, bell peppers, leafy greens and jalapenos. Dirt Road Farm will have carrots, sweet potatoes, collards, turnip greens, green onions and cherry tomatoes. Two new market vendors are introduced, Lee’s Custom Cookies with iced cookies and Caribe United Farm with pasture-raised chicken, non-GMO chicken, turkeys and cockerels, chicken, duck and guinea fowl eggs, Jamaican sorrel and goodies.
Free parking is available at the town’s parking deck.
For more information, follow the Braselton Farmers Market Facebook page.
