The Friends of the Braselton-West Jackson Library are hosting its semi-annual book sale Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.
The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1 and 10 a.m to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 in the community room of the Braselton Police and Municipal Court building in the historic downtown.
“We expect another huge turnout for the sale,“ sale coordinator, June McRae said. “Used hardbacks and paperbacks and other items will be stocked and available.”
Friends of the Braselton-West Jackson Library is a volunteer support organization supporting the library’s holdings and programs. For additional information, call 404-245-0725.
