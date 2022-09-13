Friends of the Braselton-West Jackson Library, an active volunteer support organization, will host a giant book sale Sept. 22-24.
The sale will be held in the Community Room of the Braselton Police & Municipal Court building at 5040 Hwy. 53 in the town’s historic downtown.
“Book sale patrons help us support supplies and programs for the Braselton Library. It is our pleasure to host the sale which includes hardbacks, paperbacks and more. We’ll add bake sale items and snacks to our fall sale,” said organizer June McRae.
Sale hours are 9 a.m to 6 p.m. Sept. 22-23 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
McRae may be reached at 404-245-0725.
