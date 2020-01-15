Inspired by Alice in Wonderland, teens are invited to a novel “Very Merry Unbirthday Tea Party” on Thursday, Jan. 16.
"Beginning at 5 p.m. for teens aged 12-19, patrons can “tumble through the rabbit hole” to enjoy tea, cakes and fun celebrating everyone’s unbirthday for a topsy, turvy time," organizers state. "From the words of Lewis Carrol’s classic, 'We’re all quite mad here. You’ll fit right in.'”
The library is located at 15 Brassie Lane in the town’s historic downtown.
For more information, call 706-654-1992.
