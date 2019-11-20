A special event for teens, aged 12-19, is set for the Braselton Library on Thursday, Nov. 21.
Beginning at 5 p.m., a "Teens Friendsgiving" will be held with food, games and fellowship as teens eat turkey and celebrate the bounty of the fall season.
“This promises to be a fun event with wonderful food and an opportunity to get to know one another,” says library manager Lori Hayes. “We remember the history lessons of the first Thanksgiving of peace and fellowship.”
Contact the library at 706-654-1992 for additional information.
The library is located on Brassie Ln. in the town’s historic downtown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.