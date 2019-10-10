The Braselton Library will host a “Zombie Story Time” on Saturday, Oct. 12, for children ages 4-11.
The library staff will present books, songs and crafts.
Story time begins at 11 a.m. at the library on Brassie Ln. in the town’s historic downtown.
For more information, call 706-654-1992 during library hours.
