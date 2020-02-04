The Braselton Library plans special programs for children, students and teens in February.
"Harry Potter and the Triwizard” tournament trivia night is slated for Feb. 6.
On Saturday, Feb. 8, children ages 4-11 can enjoy a story time, books, crafts and science experiments on how to create snow during the “Frozen Celebration” beginning at 11 a.m.
On Feb. 12, the library will celebrate “Dental Health Month” with a visit from a "special tooth fairy" from North Georgia Pediatric Dentistry who will present a story time and tips on dental health.
Teens will enjoy “The Good, The Bad and the Antivalentine’s Day” party on Thursday, Feb. 20.
The library is located on Brassie Ln. in Braselton’s historic downtown.
For more information, visit www.prlib.org or call 706-654-1992.
