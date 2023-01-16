Braselton’s seventh-annual Paddy’s Day PathFest is scheduled for March 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Braselton LifePath.
Updated: January 16, 2023 @ 4:16 pm
Braselton’s seventh-annual Paddy’s Day PathFest is scheduled for March 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Braselton LifePath.
Festivities start with a golf cart PathParade followed by a Quest challenge.
The parade will feature decorated golf carts, bicycles, scooters, skateboards, wagons and walking groups along the LifePath (sidewalk along Hwy. 211). It begins at Ace Hardware toward Monterrey Mexican Grill and ends at Primrose School.
Judges will award the top best-decorated entries with prizes.
The Paddy’s Day PathQuest is a race involving several businesses along the LifePath searching for clues to complete a quest challenge. The scavenger hunt begins immediately following the PathFest Parade, approximately at 11:15 a.m.
