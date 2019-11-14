Organizers of the 2019 holiday parade and festival in downtown Braselton will salute its past and its present on Saturday, Nov. 16.
Themed “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” the parade begins at 10:30 a.m. along Hwy. 53. The Jackson County Comprehensive High School band will march and the town’s founding brothers — John Oliver, Henry and Green — depicted by professional actors, are the grand marshals. A number of floats are expected for the family event.
Entertainment on the Town Green begins at 11 a.m. and a holiday marketplace will surround the site. Gift and food items along with photos with Santa await.
The day’s festivities will conclude with the lighting of the tree ceremony on the Town Green at 5 p.m. During the program, bags of fruit and candy will be distributed to the children in attendance, a tradition started by the Braselton brothers in the 1920s.
There will also be musical performances, and of course, a specially-suited visitor to light the tree.
Full information is available at www.downtownbraselton.com .
