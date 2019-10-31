Braselton’s traditional holiday parade and festival ushers in a festive season, and this year’s event adds more opportunities.
The daylong events on Saturday, Nov. 16, begin with a themed parade, “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” in its historic downtown. Bands, floats, classic cars and tractors will participate.
A holiday marketplace will be staged around the Town Green for select vendors. Gifts, food and photos with Santa are scheduled.
Live entertainment on the Town Green will run from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. featuring the West Jackson Elementary School choir, Garrett Lott, the Gum Springs Elementary School choir and the Pickzen Band.
The 95-year tradition lighting of the town tree ceremony will be held from 5-7 p.m. featuring musical performances, history and a specially-suited visitor.
“Many of our downtown businesses will host sidewalk sales and promotions during the day," said downtown director Amy Pinnell. "More information is posted on our website, www.downtownbraselton.com including a parade entry form.”
