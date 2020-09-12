Braselton's Concerts on the Green will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, with the Creston Maxey Band. The concert will be held on the Town Green in downtown from 7-10 p.m.
"The Braselton Town Green will be rockin’ and rollin’ this year with live music in September and October," town leaders said. "Bands will play from 7-10 p.m. Music lovers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets and join us for a fun, free event in Downtown Braselton. Food trucks will be available."
(Vintage Vixens will perform on Friday, Oct. 16.)
The Town Green is located beside the Braselton Brothers Department Store building, 9924 Davis St., Braselton. Free parking is available in the parking deck, located at the corner of Hwy. 53 and Davis St.
Attendees are encouraged to practice social distancing and wear a face mask or covering.
