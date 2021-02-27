Braselton is gearing up for its fifth annual Paddy's Day PathFest, set Saturday, March 13, on the Braselton LifePath along Hwy. 211.
This year's event, themed "Leaping Leprechauns on a Ledge," will be held from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
"The festive decorated golf cart PathParade leaves the S&S Ace Hardware and Mower parking lot (3740 Village Way) at 10 a.m. and travels along the Braselton LifePath to Monterrey Mexican Restaurant, then loops around toward Jacks Public House ending at Pinnacle Bank, where the PathQuest begins," town leaders said. "This year we've created a super fun and easy PathQuest challenge even the kiddos can play! Do you think you can spot the 'leaping leprechauns on a ledge?'"
Prizes will be awarded for the top three decorated parade golf carts and the first three teams to finish the timed PathQuest.
For more information, visit Braseltonlifepath.com or the Buy Local Braselton Facebook page.
