Braselton plans its Red, White and Blue Redo on Sept. 5 from 5-9 p.m. Event highlights include a reverse parade and fireworks show.
“Bring the family to Downtown Braselton for the rescheduled 4th of July festival on Sept. 5,” town leaders said. “We're celebrating America on Labor Day Weekend with a patriotic reverse parade at the Braselton Tech Center and a spectacular fireworks show in Downtown Braselton.
“The town staff has worked to organize a safe, creative event to help our community feel connected while remaining safely distant. Do your part by following the Georgia Safety Promise: wear a face covering, wash your hands, stay 6 feet apart, and sanitize surfaces.”
Reverse Parade
In the reverse parade, planned from 6-8 p.m., parade participants will be stationary in the parking lot. Spectators will drive through the parking lot to look at the parked parade vehicles.
The reverse parade will be held at Braselton Tech Center, YearOne parking lot, 10101 Cherry Dr., Braselton.
Interested participants can find out more at https://downtownbraselton.formstack.com/forms/2020reverseparade.
There will be no physical contact between spectators and parade entertainers.
Vehicles should not contain riders from separate households, per CDC guidelines, town leaders said.
Fireworks
Fireworks will light-up downtown Braselton at dark around 8:30 p.m.
“Have a family tailgate or socially-distant picnic to view the show,” town leaders said.
The show will be south of downtown. Roads in Braselton Park will be closed to allow more space for people to spread out.
Other viewing locations include Braselton Town Green, Hoschton Park, and West Jackson Elementary School. These have been good viewing locations in the past, but check the treeline to make sure your view isn't obstructed, town leaders added.
Parking is available in the downtown parking deck off Davis St., Braselton Town Hall, the Braselton Police and Municipal Court Building, the Braselton Library and on Centennial Way.
Attendees are asked to not park on the sidewalk or in the grass.
