Braselton will offer tours of the town's historic district this May.
"Join us for a stroll through the historic district of downtown in May," town leaders said. "We are offering walking tours for free as well as trolley rides for $10 per person. Tickets are required for all tours for anyone over the age of 2."
Walking tours are scheduled Tuesday, May 11, at 10:30 a.m. and Monday, May 17, at 6:30 p.m. The walking tour is 1.5 miles and attendees are asked to wear comfortable shoes.
Trolley tours are planned Wednesday, May 12, at 2 p.m. and Thursday, May 13, at 6:30 p.m. Trolley tours will have limited capacity. Everyone over 2 years old will be required to purchase a ticket. The trolley cannot accommodate car seats.
In the event of bad weather, the event will be rescheduled.
Get your tickets at http://www.downtownbraselton.com/walking-tour-tickets.html.
