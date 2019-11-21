Locals can hop aboard the Braselton Trolley on Thursdays throughout the month of December for a tour of the best holiday light displays in town. The tours will be held at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
The one-hour ride will begin in the decorated downtown Braselton, then explore neighborhoods and attractions in the area.
"We'll end with a cup of hot chocolate, compliments of Olive Basket Braselton," organizers state.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children (12 years old and younger). Tickets are available online only. They can be purchased at BraseltonTrolley.com.
Parking will be available in the parking deck at the corner of Hwy. 53 and Davis St. Participants can use the decorative crosswalk to cross Davis St. and board the trolley. Attendees are asked to arrive 15 minutes early with ticket in hand.
Group tours are available on other weeknights in December. Visit braseltontrolley.com/rent-me.html for more information.
