Braselton will hold a virtual tree lighting ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 6 p.m.
“Listen to Santa read ‘The Night Before Christmas’ and light the town tree from the comfort of your living room,” town leaders said. “To keep your children and Santa safe this year, the Town of Braselton will hold the annual tree lighting ceremony on Facebook Live.”
Parents who would like Santa to mention your child's name on the broadcast are asked to send a message to the Downtown Braselton Facebook page.
“Include the child's first name and a special detail, such as a gift that Santa is bringing or an accomplishment that shows how good your child has been this year,” town leaders said.
