The Town of Braselton has planned a ‘Spillover’ Wine Walk event on Sept. 8 after its Aug. 11 downtown Wine Walk sold out.
The Spillover will run from 5-8 p.m. Tickets — which went on sale July 12 — are $50 per person and include souvenir wine glass, shopping bag and map of the sipping station locations. At each sipping station, businesses will pair a wine sample with appetizers from Braselton restaurants. Walkers completing the walk, will be entered into a gift certificate drawing.
Walkers must be at least 21 years old to participate and must show a valid ID at check in. Walkers must check in on the day of the event between 4:45pm and 6 p.m. The walk is approximately 1.5 miles through the historic downtown district. T
“This is a rain or shine event,” organizers said.
