Braselton will host its Zombie 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, Oct. 17. Both in-person and virtual options are available.
The run will be held in downtown Braselton, starting at the Braselton Brothers Department Store at 9924 Davis St. Parking is available around the town green, Braselton Brothers Department Store and in the parking deck across Davis St.
Race day packet pickup begins at 7:30 a.m. (An advanced packet pick-up option will also be available. More details will be released.)
The cost to participate is $40.
Awards will be presented to the top male and female runner and in the following age groups: 10 and under, 11-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70 and better. Awards will also be given for the best-dressed zombie runner.
For more information and to register, visit runsignup.com/Race/GA/Braselton/Zombie5KRun.
The Braselton Zombie 5K Run/Walk is hosted by the Braselton Downtown Development Authority.
ADDITIONAL SAFETY MEASURES
Those who have symptoms or feel ill are asked not to attend. Those who've been exposed to COVID-19 are asked to choose the virtual run option.
The town will also implement a number of safety precautions this year, including:
- All event attenders are encouraged to wear a mask
- Registration and awards area will be frequently wiped clean
- All event attenders are encouraged to practice social distancing as best as possible
- All event attenders are encouraged to use hand sanitizer
- Runner bibs will be chipped and starts will be in waves to spread everyone out
- Award ceremony will be socially distanced – weather permitting
- Advance runner packet pick-up will be offered for those registering by Oct. 5
- Virtual runners will receive shirts by mail (for those registration by Oct. 5)
