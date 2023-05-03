The Braselton Police Foundation will host a 5K Saturday, July 29, at 7:30 p.m. at the lower patio of the Braselton Brothers Department Store building at 9924 Davis St. The cost is $30.
The course is certified for runners to use their times to qualifying for the AJC Peachtree Road Race.The Braselton Police Foundation raises funds to provide equipment and financial support to the Braselton Police Department and to individual officers in need.
