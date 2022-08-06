The seventh-annual Braselton Pooches in the Park is set for Sept. 24-25 at Braselton Park located at 126 Harrison St.
The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m on Sept. 24 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 25.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The seventh-annual Braselton Pooches in the Park is set for Sept. 24-25 at Braselton Park located at 126 Harrison St.
The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m on Sept. 24 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 25.
The Sept. 24 schedule will include a lure course, marketplace, photo stops and the Dixie DockDogs (for two full days of scheduled competitions in world class competitive distance-jumping). The Sept. 25 schedule will feature the Dixie DockDogs finals.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.