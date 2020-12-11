The Rotary Club of Braselton has provided 100,000 meals to those in need through gifts to a number of different organizations.
The club donated $1,500 to the Salvation Army and $2,000 each to the North Gwinnett Cooperative, iServe Ministries, YMCA and Northeast Georgia Food Bank. Earlier this year, the club also gave an additional $1,000 to the North Gwinnett Cooperative and $3,800 to iServe Ministries (as part of a Rotary District grant).
Additionally, 11 working Braselton Rotarians recently provided 1,680 boxes for fresh fruits and vegetables. Those served 15 organizations, including the Georgia Mountain Food Bank, North Gwinnett Food Coop, iServe, Hoschton Food Bank, YMCA of Winder and Celebration Church
“The Rotary Club of Braselton recognized early on in this pandemic that we had an obligation to do what we could to feed families because of job losses and increased demand on families caused by this plague,” said Hardy Johnson, Braselton Rotary Club president.
Johnson added the club has also collected thousands of canned goods for families; donated $2,500 to Hurricane Laura relief to feed families; and an individual Rotarian donated $4,000 to buy three tractor-trailers loaded with food for needy families. Funds from the club’s annual Reverse Raffle will help the club provide gifts for needy children and each family will get a Christmas meal.
“Our mission is quite simple: Service above Self,” Johnson said. “We serve our communities while living up to our Rotary values.”
