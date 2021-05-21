The Braselton Rotary Club recently awarded two Braselton Rotary Scholarships to Kaelie Masaschi and Jake Stinchcomb. Both will attend University of Georgia in the fall.
Masaschi is a student at Cherokee Bluff High School and was ranked 9th in her graduating class. In addition to academic credentials, Masaschi was a member of the National Honors Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Beta Club, Homecoming Queen, Varsity swimmer and a Georgia Merit Scholar.
"She is a truly outstanding young woman who impresses wherever she goes. Rotary wishes her well in her future endeavors," Hardy Johnson, Club President said.
Stinchcomb, a graduate of Jackson County Comprehensive High School, was a member of the Honor Society, Junior and Senior Class President, Beta Club and a four-year scholar athlete in baseball, football and basketball. A well-rounded young man who is dedicated to giving back right here in Jackson County when he graduates from UGA, Johnson added.
The Braselton Rotary Club has awarded a $1,000 per year scholarship for years to well deserving students throughout the Braselton area.
"We see supporting our young people as a high calling within Rotary and will continue to offer this scholarship to the high school students going forward," Johnson said. "Congratulations to Kaelie and to Jake. May their futures shine as brightly as their past."
