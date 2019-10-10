The Rotary Club of Braselton will be holding a special meeting celebrating Rotary International’s efforts to create and maintain a polio-free world.
The group will meet Oct. 17 at 7:30 a.m. in DeBussey 3 Room within The Chateau Elan Hotel/Conference Center.
Guest speaker is Wayne Bingham, a polio survivor and former Operations Flow Manager for the Discover Space Shuttle for government contractor United Space Alliance. Bingham will share stories of growing up with polio along with playing baseball during his school days, as well as his stories working on the space shuttle program at Cape Canaveral.
In 1985, Rotary International launched PolioPlus and helped establish the Global Polio Eradication initiative which includes the World Health Organization, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, UNICEF and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
"Polio is a virus that can lead to paralysis, but is preventable," organizers state. "There were once 350,000 cases worldwide in the 1980’s and now there are only 33 cases. Formerly polio-stricken areas such as Nigeria are now Polio free. Rotary International is currently working within Afghanistan and Pakistan to get preventative measures into remote, often war-torn, regions in the effort to put the once-dreaded disease to rest once and for all. Rotary is determined and committed to eradicate this disease."
Rotary International members, polio survivors and others interested in membership with Rotary are invited to attend. Those planning to attend should contact Sam Wilson of the Braselton Rotary Club at 678-787-6690.
