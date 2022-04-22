The Braselton Rotary Club will host its 16th Annual Charity Golf Tournament on Friday, May 6 at Reunion Country Club.
As in years past, proceeds of the tournament will support local non-profit organizations. This year’s fundraising efforts will assist organizations helping families impacted by domestic violence. Recipients will be named after the tournament.
The tournament is open to the public.
In 2021, fundraising from the golf tournament generated $14,500 in donations to Eagle Ranch in memory and honor of Bill Caiaccio, who was a long time Rotary Member and supporter of Eagle Ranch. Eagle Ranch is an area non-profit that supports families in crisis situations.
Those interested in participating may register at www.braseltonrotarygolf.org. For questions, contact Sam Wilson at 678-787-6690.
The Braselton Rotary Club was chartered in 2003 and its membership is comprised of citizens from a four-county area to provide community service. It is a non-political and non-religious organization. The club meets every Thursday morning at 7:30 a.m. at Papa Jack’s Country Kitchen.
