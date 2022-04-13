It’s not too difficult for residents of Braselton’s Riverstone Park neighborhood to find Justin Scott.
Scott has seemingly become ubiquitous around the central Braselton subdivision with his dedicated daily running routine in and around the neighborhood. The 21-year-old logs between six and nine-plus miles a day — accumulating, at minimum, 40 miles weekly — making him highly visible to his Riverstone Park neighbors with whom he frequently engages with a wave or a thumbs-up while striding down the road.
“We pretty much see him every single day,” Riverstone Park resident Robert Clark said.
Scott’s running exploits have become so well-known that the neighborhood will host a “Fun Run with Justin” in his honor Saturday, April 16, at 8 a.m. The event, which will give Riverstone residents an opportunity to run with Scott, will start at the neighborhood’s community pool. Participation is free. Organizers have not finalized the course, but expect this to be a one-mile run. It will not be timed.
“It’s literally a fun run,” said Jason Reynolds, one of the event organizers.
Scott, a former high school track and field distance specialist, has been running since age 12 when he took it up as a hobby alongside his father, who also ran competitively in high school.
But Scott’s long, solo runs began in earnest during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when he simply wanted to get out of the house.
Pretty soon, neighbors started to take notice. Reynolds said Scott is out there “constantly.”
"He makes everybody just kind of smile," Reynolds said. "You drive by and see him … You blow your horn, and he’ll wave at you.”
For Scott, running is as much about spreading goodwill as it is exercise.
"I love to run, pretty much, and people see me, and it makes me want to go out there a lot ... and I just like to wave at people and make sure they're having a good day at least," said Scott, who works as a grounds keeper at Lake Lanier RV resort when he isn't running.
And it’s not just Riverstone Park residents accustomed to seeing Scott in stride. He’s beginning to build a reputation throughout that portion of Braselton.
“I was actually in Jersey Mike’s and he (ran) by,” Clark said. “I didn’t say anything to anybody, but he passed by and all the people in Jersey Mike’s were like, ‘Hey, that’s the guy who runs. He’s always running!”
Clark added that Scott has a way of making people smile during his runs, throwing in a bit of showmanship.
“He always stops at a light and does his little karate punches and just makes everybody laugh,” Clark said.
There’s a greater goal to all the miles Scott is logging, however. He hopes to run a marathon one day, though he has not settled on a specific event yet.
A Riverstone Park resident, Michelle Ussery, recently sought to place more of a spotlight on Scott’s dedication to running when she nominated him be the face of a Gwinnett Stripers running event. Ussery's related Facebook post generated over 120 comments from Riverstone residents in support of Scott.
This has served as a unifier of sorts for the subdivision.
“Our neighborhood has got a lot of drama,” Clark said. “Our Facebook page always has everybody complaining. But this was the first time anybody ever said anything good for a while.”
The good vibes didn’t stop there. Riverstone Park residents began raising money for Scott — who was named Neighbor of the Month — to purchase new running gear. The neighborhood eventually collected in excess of $1,200 — far exceeding the initial goal.
“I thought I could raise, maybe, a couple hundred bucks, but we raised over $1,200, and it was within two days,” Clark said.
Scott said he was stunned and overwhelmed by the generosity and is enjoying a couple pairs of new running shoes, something of which he said he was in desperate need.
“I needed those shoes,” he said. “My shoes, I’ve been running with them a long time, and they’re ripped up, and they’ve got some holes in the toes – and the bottom of the shoes are bad.”
As for this Saturday’s run, Scott said he looks forward to running with a crowd since his daily runs are in solitude.
And he hopes the event inspires some new Riverstone Park runners.
“I’d like to see the kids running and see them around the neighborhood, doing it on their own or asking their parents to run with them,” Scott said. “That would be great to see actually.”
The Fun Run with Justin will be held prior to the neighborhood's East Egg hunt. Free coffee, doughnuts and water will be provided at the fun run.
