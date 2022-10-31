The Town of Braselton’s third-annual Cravin’ Bacon Walk is set for Dec. 1 from 5-9 p.m. in downtown.
Two ticket options are available: “squealer” tickets and VIP tickets.
Updated: October 31, 2022 @ 10:55 pm
Squealer tickets cost $35 and include a map of locations where bacon appetizers will be available. Those purchasing squealer tickets must be at least 16 years old.
VIP tickets holders will receive special access to bourbon tasting rooms in addition to the bacon-snack stations. The cost is $65 and includes a souvenir glass. VIP ticket holders must be at least 21 years old and present a valid ID at check-in.
All participants are eligible to win a $100 Buy Local Braselton E-gift card.
