Braselton’s historic grammar school building has been renovated for the first time since it was built in 1933 when the school served the growing population as the Braselton Brothers Enterprise grew and more families called Braselton home.
The structure located at 115 Harrison Street was purchased by the Braselton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) in 2014 and is now used as a commercial space occupied by Countryside Antiques. The building received a revamp in April after the DDA hired JOMA Commercial Construction and Armentrout Matheny Thurmond, P.C. in Athens to assess the flooring of the establishment. The DDA hired JOMA as they have an abundance of experience in the process and procedures of historic building projects, including the restoration of the historic Jackson County Courthouse in Jefferson.
“The floor of the grammar school building had many ups and downs, and we were afraid that someone would fall through the floor,” said Amy Pinnell, downtown director of the Town of Braselton. “After the contractors began lifting the floorboards and reinforcing the foundation the project took on a domino effect as one thing led to another. It became a huge project.”
After the walls that defined the classrooms were removed years ago there was never proper support for the roof, and it began pressing down on the floor which had rotted from constant floods and the building started to collapse.
“It was not uncommon to have 16 inches of water underneath the building,” said Pinnell.
The building also had a mold problem in the crawl space that was unsafe for tenants causing Donna Cannella, owner of Countryside Antiques, to have to vacate the premises.
Pinnell said that Cannella received a lot of community support from local vendors and businesses to help store her many antiques during the project.
“We are excited for her to move back in next week with a clean space and nicer amenities for her and her customers to enjoy,” says Pinnell.
The historic site now features a reinforced structure with header beams and new floors, water barriers and pumps underneath the building, new siding and plumbing, ‘beefed up’ support beams, a kitchenet and a new bathroom, upgraded light fixtures, new drywall in the addition side of the building, installation of a new HVAC unit, updated the ‘very out of date’ electrical wiring along with a fresh coat of paint with grey tones and red doors.
“We were able to salvage part of the floor but most of it was too far gone,” said Pinnell.
The original quote for the project was $67,000 and neared $300,000 toward the final renovation.
“It was a huge expense, but it was well worth it. It’s important to our community to save this building,” said Pinnell. “Through extensive preservation efforts, this historic building will continue to enrich the lives of our community. It’s going to be here for another 90 years.”
The community open house for the former grammar school’s renovation was held on Friday, November 20, bringing back lots of memories for some of its guests as they mingled with longtime friends and classmates.
“This is a great example of saving a historic building,” said Hardy Johnson. “This is where our heritage is.”
Countryside Antiques will host a holiday market open house on Saturday, December 12, to celebrate the update of its business at the historic site.
