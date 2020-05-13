The Town of Braselton is seeking artists to submit designs to beautify the five doors located in the corridor of the historic Braselton Brothers Department Store Building.
"If you are an artist or know one, we encourage you to submit a design," town leaders said.
Artist(s) will be compensated $100 for each painted door when the project is complete.
Submissions must include:
•Title of “Corridor Doors” and a brief description of imagery meaning/concept (150 words max per design).
•Full color rendering of proposed concept design(s). Files must be submitted as single .jpgs or single .pdfs.
•Contact email address and phone number.
Files can be emailed to apinnell@braselton.net or mailed to P.O. Box 306, Braselton, GA 30517 Attention: Amy Pinnell.
The deadline to submit designs is May 22. The selection will be made May 29 and the project must be complete by June 23.
Site visits can be arranged.
More information is available here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.