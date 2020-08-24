Braselton is seeking participants for its reverse parade, coming up during the town's Red, White and Blue Redo event on Sept. 5.
In a "reverse parade," entries park in one location while spectators drive by.
"Sort of the opposite of what we normally do," town leaders said. "For this parade, we are asking floats, decorated cars and other entries to line up at YearOne then our citizens will drive by you! This way, we are keeping our community safe but still having fun and celebrating America!"
Anyone can enter, including civic organizations, businesses, church groups, dance teams, clubs or families.
Entrants can decorate a vehicle, trailer (float), pop up a tent or just have an area to perform.
"We just need to know about how much space you will need," town leaders said.
The Reverse Parade will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5, from 6pm to 8pm at YearOne located inside the Braselton Tech Center off Hwy. 53.
To sign up, visit downtownbraselton.formstack.com/forms/2020reverseparade.
For more information, contact Amy at apinnell@braselton.net or call 706-684-0369.
