The Braselton Downtown Development Authority invites the community to become a financial supporter for its Toast to Braselton “Un Noche en Braselton” dinner and auction. The event will be held May 4 from 6-9 p.m. at the Braselton Civic Center.
"It is through these sponsorships that our program is able to continue giving back to the community and offer economic development opportunities and support to Downtown Braselton businesses," town leaders said. "Your support will enable us to provide numerous special events, marketing and branding materials, downtown beautification projects, art and much more."
